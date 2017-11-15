Neighbors remember California family members killed in Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Scott Latulippe, 41, remains hospitalized in critical condition after a suspected drunk driver slammed into his family’s rental car Saturday afternoon killing his wife, Nancy, 38, and 14-year-old son Jackson, neighbors and friends of the Latulippe’s in Valley Central, Calif. are hoping for the best.

Scott is a teacher at Valley Central High School, the same school where his son attended. According to Scott’s profile on the school’s website, he teaches Video Production and Driver’s Education. He describes his family of four as a “most absolutely an outdoors family.”

The Southern California family was visiting Austin and they were on their way to the Austin airport to head back home when police say Guy Basted, 41, jumped the median on US 183 near MoPac and ran into the Latulippe’s car head-on. Nancy and Jackson died at the scene. Scott’s 10-year-old daughter Keira was not injured in the crash.

News of the family’s tragic accident reverberated through the small street they live on.

“Our neighbor next door, she came out to see how we were doing and she just broke down and started bawling on my husband,” says neighbor Dani Vontungeon. Vontungeon says when her family moved into their home last year, Scott was the first person they met on the block. “He was very excited that we had moved in. He welcomed us.”

Even though the family should’ve been home Saturday night, their home now sits empty as many of the extended family members visit Scott at the Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.

“We’re hanging out in the ICU and Scott’s condition is very, very critical,” said his brother, Tim Latulippe, to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “And we don’t know if he’s going to make it or not. His brain has been damaged severely, and it’s just a waiting game right now.”

According to an arrest affidavit, a blood sample from Brasted indicated his BAC was .203. The legal limit in Texas is a BAC of 0.08. Brasted remains in the Travis County Jail charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Valley Center Real Estate Professionals has set up a Paypal account for the Latulippe family. Donations can be made by check, payable to VCCAG, and designated to the Latulippe family, at VCCAG, P.O. Box 962 Valley Center, CA 92082.