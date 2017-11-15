Mother of Leander boy bitten by dog frustrated with city’s response

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — “I was terrified, I didn’t even know if they were going to be able to stitch him together,” said Michelle Hansen when she found out her 5-year-old son had been bitten on the face by a neighbor’s dog.

Pierce was at his father’s house in Leander on Saturday when a friend stopped by with her dog. As the boy sat on a cooler in the garage petting the dog, it suddenly bit his face. Pierce was rushed to the emergency room, where he had to get 21 stitches and is being treated for an infection.

The dog was allowed to go home with its owner, which concerned Hansen. The dog owner did not want to go on camera, but she tells KXAN she got conflicting information from the Leander Police Department. She says the responding officer told her Saturday the dog could not be picked up by animal control until Monday. She says another officer told her on Monday that her dog could be home quarantined.

According to dangerous dog ordinances in Leander, they only allow a dog to be home quarantined if the animal has a current rabies vaccination. Police say the dog was up-to-date on its vaccinations.

Leander police say an officer responded to the scene Saturday night because there were no animal control officers on duty. When the officer called an animal services officer to report the child’s “minor injuries,” the animal services officer told the police officer to allow home quarantine and animal services would follow up on Monday. Leander police cannot recall where the officer heard “minor puncture wounds.”

However, once family notified animal services of the severity of Pierce’s bites, the agency changed its mind, telling the dog owner her pet would either have to be put down or kept in quarantine for 10 days at a licensed vet where they monitor for rabies. After the quarantine period, police said the dog would be seized and a determination would be made as to whether it is considered a dangerous dog. The dog owner said she got the impression her dog would be euthanized no matter what, so she euthanized it on Tuesday.

Leander’s Home Quarantine Policy Dog must have current rabies vaccination

Must not have been running at-large at time of incident

Registered with animal services

Dog must be in an enclosed structure

Kept away from other animals

Must stay inside city limit

Not available to habitual offenders

Hansen said the dog should’ve been professionally quarantined from day one. “[My son] only had 10 days to get his rabies vaccines if he needed it, so my question is, we’re not given a lot of time here if homeowners quarantine their own dogs because there’s no testing,” explains Hansen. “I don’t want another child to have to go through this or family.”

Leander police say a specimen from the dog was picked up Wednesday and is being tested — results are expected in three business days. The boy only has five days left to get treated.

During in-home quarantine, owners are told to look for things such as foaming at the mouth and more aggressive behavior. Police also say animal services will check in during that quarantine time period to help look for signs.

Leander also has a dangerous dog list like the one in Austin. If a dog is placed on the list, they must follow certain rules, like being on a leash or inside a secure area. The dog must wear identification, that declares it a dangerous dog. Owners need $100,000 in insurance to cover damages if the dog attacks. If they attack again, the court could order the dog to be put down.