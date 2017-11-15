Mom makes son do neighbors’ yard work for free after being suspended

SHREVEPORT, La. (WCBD) — When Demetris Payne’s son was suspended from school, she knew a 3-day vacation was out of the question.

She used the power of social media to get his attention — posting her son’s picture on Facebook offering to put him to work for free.

“My son has been suspended for three days from school for discipline,” she wrote. “He will do your lawn service, he will rake your yard, mow if you supply the mower, pick up trash, or wash your car for free. Maximum three hours. If anyone has a rake they would like to donate will be awesome.”

According to KSLA, once Payne published the post on a Facebook group, the offers came rolling in. She’s even had to create a schedule to keep track of the appointments.

Just hours later, Payne shared an image of her son following through on the offer.

“First yard complete,” she wrote, adding a few laughing emojis. “He thought I was playing.”

An hour later, the mom posted a video of her son mowing a lawn.

“He’s mowing his second yard,” she shouts in the video. “Keep pushing, you got it. You’re doing good.”

On Tuesday, Payne posted a picture of her son back in the classroom.

“Look who’s back at school. Meeting with all his teachers and set up a plan so we can make sure he stays on track,” she wrote.