Houston-area sheriff goes after driver with ‘offensive’ anti-Trump decal

Fort Bend County Sheriff is looking for the driver of this truck with an "offensive" anti-Trump message. (Sheriff Troy E. Nehls Facebook Photo)
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The sheriff of Fort Bend County would like to speak to a pickup truck driver with an “offensive display” that says “F— Trump and f— you for voting for him.”

Sheriff Troy E. Nehls, whose county covers much of the southwest Houston suburbs, said he has received numerous calls about the white decal on the back window of the pickup truck, often seen along Farm to Market 359 near Richmond, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls (Facebook Photo)
The sheriff says a prosecutor has informed him that she would accept a disorderly conduct charge against the driver, “But I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it,” Nehls said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff, whose post has more than 2,000 shares and 5,000 comments, is asking the person who owns the truck or anyone who knows the owner to come forward.

Nehls posted in the comments a screenshot of the Texas law on disorderly conduct, which says, “a person commits an offense if he intentionally or knowingly:

  1. uses abusive, indecent, profane, or vulgar language in a public place, and the language by its very utterance tends to incite an immediate breach of the peace;
  2. makes an offensive gesture or display in a public place, and the gesture or display tends to incite an immediate breach of the peace.”

The most-liked comments on the sheriff’s post range from support for bringing the truck driver in — “My children saw this, and I was infuriated they were subjected to this offensive display,” one woman said — to accusations the sheriff is stifling free speech. “You have a problem with political speech? Great. resign, and spend your days trying to amend the Constitution,” another wrote.

