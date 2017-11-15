Cards Against Humanity buys Mexican border property to delay wall

WCMH Staff Published:
In this March 30, 2017 file photo, Workers use a crane to lift a segment of a new fence into place on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico, where Sunland Park, New Mexico, meets the Anapra neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, As President Donald Trump's administration fights to fund a new, multibillion-dollar border wall, government lawyers are still settling claims with Texas landowners over the fence Congress approved more than a decade ago. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For its latest holiday stunt, game maker Cards Against Humanity says it has purchased land along the US-Mexico border in an attempt to delay the border wall.

On the website cardsagainsthumanitysavesamerica.com, the company says:

Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.

For its holiday promotion, the company wants people to send them $15 in exchange for six surprises in December.

For day one, recipients will receive an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of their promise to fight the wall, and some new cards.

Cards Against Humanity has a history of performing strange holiday and Black Friday stunts. In 2015, the company asked people to send them $5 in exchange for nothing in return.  The company raised more than $70,000.

In 2016, the company spent $100,573 digging a huge hole in Illinois.

