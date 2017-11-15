Austin ISD says missing 10-year-old girl is a custodial issue

Police say Angelia Jordan was taken by her mother

AISD Police posted photos pulled from security footage when they say Angelia Jordan's mother abducted her from a southwest Austin school. (AISD Police Department Facebook)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 10-year-old girl who was abducted from a southwest Austin elementary school Tuesday remains missing, the Austin Independent School District says.

Authorities say Angelia Jordan was taken by her mother from the Oak Hill Elementary School shortly after 3 p.m. AISD police posted photos to its Facebook page, saying, “Her mother and another juvenile, pictured in the green shirt, took Angelia from Oak Hill ES in Southwest Austin at 3:05pm today.”

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for AISD said their police department is investigating the incident as an “isolated custodial interference” with Child Protective Services.

A district spokesperson initially said Tuesday that an Amber Alert was in the process of being approved for the missing girl, but the Texas Department of Public Safety said the case did not meet the criteria. Later Tuesday evening, the district said they received word from DPS that the information on Jordan was being sent to regional law enforcement instead of an Amber Alert.

The gray/green Ford minivan police say Jordan left in is also pictured. Police the suspect vehicle as a 2002 Ford Windstar with Texas license plate BSD3195.

Jordan is described as white, 5-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the missing girl is asked to call AISD police at 512-414-1703.

