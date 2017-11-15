Areas to avoid with Vice President Mike Pence in Austin

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are visiting Austin Wednesday and will make a series of stops that could affect traffic.

The Pences are set to land around 11 a.m. at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, prompting Austin police to tweet about potential delays.

Pence is scheduled to attend a briefing at the FEMA joint field office on Rutherford Lane in northeast Austin around lunchtime. He could take any of a number of routes, including heading north on US 183 or head westbound on State Highway 71 before heading north on Interstate 35.

Meanwhile, the Second Lady will travel to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas in east Austin. She will observe an art therapy session and view artwork created by patients there.

Vice President Pence is set to be the keynote speaker at the Republican Governors Association annual conference at the JW Marriott downtown around 3 p.m.

KXAN.com will live stream VP’s Pence FEMA visit.

