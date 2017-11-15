Amazon gives Prime members taste of discounts at Whole Foods

Associated Press Published:
This Oct. 12, 2015, photo shows a roasted Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Regardless of how you cook the turkey, experts say to make sure you let it sit, undisturbed, on a cutting board or platter for at least 30 minutes before carving. This allows the bird to finish cooking more gently and reabsorb all of its juices, producing moist meat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) — Ahead of Thanksgiving, Amazon is giving Prime members their first taste of special discounts at its recently acquired Whole Foods stores.

Amazon says it will email Prime members a coupon starting Wednesday to buy organic or antibiotic-free turkeys for about 50 cents a pound cheaper than other customers. Amazon says the turkey discount is a “sneak peak” of the special savings it plans to give its $99-a-year Prime members as it works to make Prime the official Whole Foods reward program.

Amazon says it will also lower prices for all Whole Foods customers on other Thanksgiving staples, such as canned pumpkin and organic sweet potatoes. Several other items will get price cuts, too, including Chobani yogurt, Applegate hot dogs and Tom’s of Maine toothpaste.

Prime Now will also be available to deliver your last minute Thanksgiving needs until 8 p.m. that day. Amazon says on Thanksgiving Day, the bestselling items included aluminum foil and Haagan-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s