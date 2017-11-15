42nd annual ‘A Christmas Affair’ market kicks off Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People searching for holiday gifts can find some options and help the community at an annual event in Texas’ capitol city. The Junior League of Austin expects more than 25,000 people to attend “A Christmas Affair” over the course of the four-day event. This year, its theme, “Haute Holiday” is all about fashion.

There are more than 200 merchants at the event, both local and national, according to event chair Stacy Reed.

“They offer a variety of gifts clothing food, all sorts of different gifts, clothing, food, different items to tick off your Christmas list or buy for yourself,” Reed said. “I always catch myself doing that when I’m there shopping.”

There are also other events for children and adults alike over the next few days. There’s a list of the festivities on the Junior League of Austin Website.

In past years the organization raised $815,000 at the event, which helps keep 35,000 Austin-area children warm through the “Coats for Kids” program, sends 1,400 children home with food-stuffed backpacks through the “Food in Tummies” program, and supports 35 community agency partners.

The market runs Thursday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Palmer Events Center at 900 Barton Springs Road. Tickets cost $15 and include a shuttle ride to and from Barton Creek Mall.

