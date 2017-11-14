Whataburger and YETI partner up in time for holiday gift shopping

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many people may be amending their Christmas lists — two Texas-based companies are teaming up to create a very Texas gift just in time for the holidays.

The 30-ounce YETI Ramblers look like Whataburger cups — but they can hold both hot and cold liquids. People can buy them on Whataburger’s website for $45.99.

Whataburger started selling stainless steel mugs last year, but the company says fans told them that it would be even better if they were YETI-brand. Both companies partnered to grant that wish.

“We saw fans snapping photos of themselves with their tumblers all over the world,” said Whataburger Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel. “We’re excited to share these new YETI tumblers so our fans can travel with both their favorite high-quality brands. We can’t wait to see where our fans will go next.”

Earlier this year, Whataburger partnered with James Avery to create a charm for a bracelet or necklace. It cost $60 and sold out within hours. The charm is now back in stock.