Texas State University student’s death being investigated

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The death of a Texas State University sophomore is being investigated by campus police and the San Marcos Police Department.

A university spokesperson says Matthew Ellis, 20, of Humble, Texas, died at an off-campus location. The University Star reports Ellis was a new member of Phi Kappa Psi and says he died in his sleep following his fraternity’s initiation on Nov. 12.

Records show Ellis was majoring in Business Administration.

KXAN News will update this story as more information becomes available.