Texas State University student’s death being investigated

By Published: Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The death of a Texas State University sophomore is being investigated by campus police and the San Marcos Police Department.

A university spokesperson says Matthew Ellis, 20, of Humble, Texas, died at an off-campus location. The University Star reports Ellis was a new member of Phi Kappa Psi and says he died in his sleep following his fraternity’s initiation on Nov. 12.

Records show Ellis was majoring in Business Administration.

KXAN News will update this story as more information becomes available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s