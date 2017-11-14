New video released of $100K in jewelry stolen from Dripping Springs store

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Newly released video by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office shows just how two suspects in the weekend robbery of a Dripping Springs jewelry store got away with more than $100,000 in stolen jewelry.

Several camera angles show the suspects as they enter and walk through Vik’s Jewelers in a shopping center at 598 US 290, next to Rob Shelton Road, on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:23 p.m. The new video shows one of the suspects opening fire on the display case and narrowly missing a man crouching nearby.

Composite sketches of the suspects were also released by deputies, including a sketch of one of the suspects without sunglasses on based on how he was seen in Dripping Springs several weeks before the robbery.

Deputies are asking business owners to take a close look at the sketches to see if either may have been to their stores in the past. Detectives have also released photos of some of the “very distinct” jewelry stolen from the store.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division or call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

Vik's jewelry store robbery suspects