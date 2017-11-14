Police: Five dead in Northern California shooting

CORNING, Calif. (AP/KCRA) — Authorities say five people, including the shooter, are dead in a shooting in rural Northern California. The shooter was killed after also wounding two children at a school.

The shooting started at a home and then moved to an elementary school, NBC affiliate KCRA reported. Multiple shots were fired around 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama school in Corning, Calif. That area is about 114 miles north of Sacramento.

“I know that we have (airlifted) a number of students,” Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told KCRA. “I know that the school’s been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time.”

A man says his roommate is among the victims and that his neighbor was the gunman. Brian Flint tells the Record Searchlight newspaper in the city of Redding on Tuesday that his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, also stole his truck.

He says he and his roommate told authorities that their neighbor was acting “crazy” and threatening them. Flint says he had been shooting “hundreds of rounds” from large magazines.

Enloe Medical Center spokeswoman Nicole Johansson said the hospital is treating four people Tuesday, including three minors.