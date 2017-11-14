Mattress Mack, Dallas Cowboys giving back this Thanksgiving season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ‘Tis the season to give thanks — and give back. Well-known Texans are starting the holiday season off right by helping support their communities.

In Houston, Galleria Furniture owner Mattress Mack — also known as Jim McIngvale — is hosting a free Thanksgiving lunch for its customers, neighbors and friends. According to its website, the meal will involve 2,450 pounds of turkey and 6,000 dinner rolls. It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its North Freeway location, and the company is looking for volunteers to help out.

Many in the area are still recovering from the flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey, which hit at the end of August.

This week, Dallas Cowboys gave back with an early Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army, an annual tradition. Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, Tyrone Crawford, Jason Witten, Joe Looney and Dak Prescott were among those who donned red aprons Monday.

“After the way we played and just after a tough loss, it’s easy to just lay in bed and pout and be sad,” Prescott said on DallasCowboys.com. “But, as I said, you come and do events like this, it brightens my day. As I said, it puts it into perspective how important life is outside of the game of football and my impact on it.”

Over the past few years, Matthew McConaughey has volunteered for Meals on Wheels and served Thanksgiving meals in Austin. He helped deliver 4,500 free turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Ky., on Nov. 4.

