Johnson City police chief suspended

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — The police chief in Johnson City has been suspended from his position due to a personnel issue.

Mayor Dawn Capra confirms to KXAN that she suspended Chief of Police Randall Holland on Nov. 9 following a performance review. The suspension is for an undetermined amount of time.

A search of the city council’s Nov. 7 agenda did not include any item regarding Holland or the chief of police position. Capra says it wasn’t on the agenda because the suspension occurred after the regular council meeting.

In the meantime, Officer Marty Corcoran is acting as interim police chief. The mayor says because it is a personnel issue, the city cannot comment on the suspension.

 

