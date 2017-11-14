Homelessness Audit: Cities sued for ordinances similar to Austin’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A newly released audit, scheduled to be presented to the Audit and Finance Committee Wednesday morning, reveals cities with similar ordinances related to homelessness have lawsuits on their hands.

The lawsuits challenge the enforcement of city ordinances related to panhandling, camping and sit/lie because when shelters are full, people still need a place to stay. When shelters are full, the ordinances can create legal risks, the audit explains.

The audit is the first in a series of audits on the city’s homelessness assistance, meant to determine if city ordinances align with efforts to get people into support services and housing. Future reports plan to take a closer look at coordination of Austin’s homelessness assistance efforts, how the city allocates resources to address homelessness and the outcomes of those efforts.

There’s been a 14 percent increase since 2013 in the number of people who use homelessness assistance services.

The city ordinances may also create barriers for people attempting to get out of homelessness because if a person fails to appear in court, an arrest warrant is issued. In Austin, this is the case for most citations violating the city’s anti-camping, sit/lie and anti-panhandling ordinances. The citations, “do not appear to effectively or efficiently connect people experiencing homelessness to services” and in addition, may increase the risk of the city being sued, the audit states.

