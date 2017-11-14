Gov. Abbott to work with legislature to improve sexual harassment policies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s office told KXAN that he would work with the Texas legislature to make improvements to sexual harassment policy at the State Capitol.

This comes after State Rep. Linda Koop, R-Dallas, sent Abbott a letter asking for changes because staff was not “fully educated as to where to report misconduct or harassment.”

“Governor Abbott believes in and enforces a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment. No victim should ever fear reprisal or retaliation for rejecting unwanted advances or for filing a sexual harassment complaint,” wrote Abbott’s Deputy Communications Director Ciara Matthews. “As public servants for the people of Texas, the Governor believes that all state employees, especially and including those working in the Capitol, should hold themselves to the highest standards and treat staff and colleagues with the utmost dignity and respect.”

Abbott has a policy that every employee under his charge is required to participate in Equal Employment Opportunity training within 30 days of being hired and from then on, on a yearly basis.

“The governor will work with the legislature on any improvements that provide further protections and deliver the respect everyone deserves and that as a state we should demand,” Matthews wrote.

This comes after articles from The Daily Beast and the Texas Tribune highlighted rampant sexual harassment at the Texas State Capitol and, in many cases, sexual assault.

