‘Glitch’ on US Sen. Cornyn’s website asked for Social Security Number

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A “glitch” on U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s website asked visitors to enter their Social Security Number if they wanted to discuss an issue with the senator or get help with a federal agency.

The personal information was being asked when users went to the “contact” section of the senator’s website. Early Tuesday morning, the fill-out form asked for the usual fields, including name, message, state, but then it also asked you to fill in your Social Security Number.

When KXAN reached out to Cornyn’s office Tuesday morning, they referred to the issue as a “glitch” and said they were working to fix it. A spokesperson for his office said they did not know how long the form had been asking for a SSN or how many people actually entered their SSN.

By 9:30 a.m., they had changed the website, and the “Discuss an issue” form did not have a field for SSN. Cornyn’s office says all the information entered and transmitted into their form fields are encrypted and safe.

While the “Discuss an issue’ section doesn’t usually require a SSN, the “Get help with a federal agency” template does require a SSN. The information that you fill in gets turned into a PDF for the user as a Privacy Act Form that would then need to be mailed.

If anyone has any further questions, they can contact Cornyn’s office at 202-224-2934.