‘Glitch’ on US Sen. Cornyn’s website asked for Social Security Number

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A “glitch” on U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s website asked visitors to enter their Social Security Number if they wanted to discuss an issue with the senator or get help with a federal agency.

The personal information was being asked when users went to the “contact” section of the senator’s website. Early Tuesday morning, the fill-out form asked for the usual fields, including name, message, state, but then it also asked you to fill in your Social Security Number.

When KXAN reached out to Cornyn’s office Tuesday morning, they referred to the issue as a “glitch” and said they were working to fix it. A spokesperson for his office said they did not know how long the form had been asking for a SSN or how many people actually entered their SSN.

By 9:30 a.m., they had changed the website, and the “Discuss an issue” form did not have a field for SSN. Cornyn’s office says all the information entered and transmitted into their form fields are encrypted and safe.

While the “Discuss an issue’ section doesn’t usually require a SSN, the “Get help with a federal agency” template does require a SSN. The information that you fill in gets turned into a PDF for the user as a Privacy Act Form that would then need to be mailed.

If anyone has any further questions, they can contact Cornyn’s office at 202-224-2934.

Senator John Cornyn's contact page as of 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (Screenshot)
Senator John Cornyn’s contact page as of 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (Screenshot)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s