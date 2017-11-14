Girl traveling to hug police officers in all 50 states

By Published:
Rosalyn Baldwin, 7, hugs Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Nov. 14, 2017 (KPRC Photo)
Rosalyn Baldwin, 7, hugs Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Nov. 14, 2017 (KPRC Photo)

HOUSTON (KXAN/KPRC) — By the time she’s done, 7-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin will have traveled to all 50 states. More importantly — she’ll also have spread cheer and appreciation to police departments across the country.

“God sent me on this mission of love,” Baldwin told NBC affiliate KPRC.

Baldwin checked off her halfway mark in at the Houston Police Academy Monday. Everywhere she goes, she visits police officers and gives them hugs. She got the idea to visit officers across the country shortly after five Dallas police officers were killed last year in an attack.

On Monday, she even gave Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo a hug. He said her visit is like recharging officers’ batteries.

“You know we love you?” the former Austin police chief said.

“Yeah,” Baldwin replied.

Baldwin and her mother are traveling to Dallas next, before heading to the other 25 states.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s