Circuit of the Americas to transform into Winter Wonderland this holiday season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Instead of fast cars hitting the track at the Circuit of the Americas this holiday season, it’ll be a train that will take children to the North Pole.

For the first time since COTA’s opening, the grounds will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland, complete with an ice skating rink, Santa’s workshop, a tunnel of lights and even a human snow globe. While there won’t be any reindeer on hand, there will be camel rides.

Winter Wonderland opens on Dec. 1-2 and then will remain open from Dec. 8-30. Doors open daily starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $16 although children 5 and under are free. Free parking is also included.