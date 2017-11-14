1,000 employees evacuated after chemical spill, fire in northwest Austin

ICU Medical building was evacuated due to a chemical spill on Nov. 14, 2017. (TxDOT Camera)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A hazmat situation initially described as an isolated, small chemical spill by the Austin Fire Department has led to the evacuation of around 1,000 people at a company in northwest Austin.

Firefighters were called to 3900 W. Howard Ln., just west of MoPac Expressway, at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The main building of ICU Medical was evacuated after a small fire started in a chemical storage shed, the fire department said.

The fire was out as of around 4:20 p.m., firefighters said.

