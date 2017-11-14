10-year-old girl abducted from southwest Austin school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 10-year-old girl has been abducted from a southwest Austin elementary school, Austin Independent School District says.

AISD says Angelia Jordan, 10, was allegedly abducted by a family member from Oak Hill Elementary School, located at 6101 Patton Ranch Rd., near the intersection of US 290 and West William Cannon Drive.

The suspect vehicle is a gray/green 2002 Ford van with license plate number BSD3195. The district says the girl was abducted at 3:03 p.m. The Department of Public Safety says the girl was taken by her mother.

Jordan is described as white, 5-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants and white shoes.

AISD police are investigating the case. Anyone with information on the missing girl is asked to call 512-414-1703.

The school district said an Amber Alert is in the process of being approved; however, DPS said it may not issue one, saying it may not meet the criteria.

Editor’s Note: AISD has sent out a correction that the girl’s name is Angelia, not Angelica.