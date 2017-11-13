WATCH: Floor collapses as 100 party in North Texas apartment

DENTON, Texas (KXAN) — The floor of a Denton apartment collapsed over the weekend during a party with around 100 people inside, Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS reported.

Incredibly, only around a dozen people had minor injuries, with some driving themselves to the hospital.

Cell phone video caught the moment the third-floor apartment at The Ridge at North Texas apartments collapsed around 1:47 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman who lives in the apartment below was driving to the police station to report the party when it collapsed. “My door has never shaken before and I knew like at that moment — like I had to leave,” Briceida Castro said.

The city’s fire marshal told KXAS the people at the party were jumping up and down when the floor collapsed onto the second floor. Pipes were broken and water leaking into the floors below.

