WATCH: Floor collapses as 100 party in North Texas apartment

By Published:
North Texas apartment collapses during party. (Photo via KXAS)
North Texas apartment collapses during party. (Photo via KXAS)

DENTON, Texas (KXAN) — The floor of a Denton apartment collapsed over the weekend during a party with around 100 people inside, Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS reported.

Incredibly, only around a dozen people had minor injuries, with some driving themselves to the hospital.

Cell phone video caught the moment the third-floor apartment at The Ridge at North Texas apartments collapsed around 1:47 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman who lives in the apartment below was driving to the police station to report the party when it collapsed. “My door has never shaken before and I knew like at that moment — like I had to leave,” Briceida Castro said.

The city’s fire marshal told KXAS the people at the party were jumping up and down when the floor collapsed onto the second floor. Pipes were broken and water leaking into the floors below.

Read the full story on NBCDFW.com.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s