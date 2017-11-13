WATCH: Battery inside bag explodes at Orlando airport

By Published:
Battery inside a bag explodes while at Orlando International Airport. (NBC News)
ORLANDO, Fla. (NBC News) — Surveillance video captures the moment a TSA agent grabbed a bag shortly before it exploded.

The incident took place at the Orlando International Airport last Friday. You can see people moving away from the bag after it started smoldering and a loud noise went off inside it. Authorities say the bag contained a lithium battery that exploded.

Even the person holding the bag moved away from it.

TSA agent Rick Perez grabbed the bag and moved it away from the crowd. No one was injured.

