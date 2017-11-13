VIDEO: Giant pandas playing in snow have the time of their lives

NBC News Published:
Panda enjoys snow in Harbin City, China (Photo via NBC News)
Panda enjoys snow in Harbin City, China (Photo via NBC News)

HARBIN CITY, China (NBC News) — Two giant pandas were seen this weekend in China blissfully running and rolling around in the snow.

The 11-year-old female panda, and her 9-year-old male playmate seeming unconcerned with the arrival of winter weather in the northern Chinese city.

Pandas were downgraded in September 2016 from “endangered” to “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature thanks to continued efforts to protect the species by Chinese scientists.

But according to China’s State Forestry Administration, the number of pandas living in the wild is still fewer than 2,000 and around 400 lived in captivity as of the end of 2013.

