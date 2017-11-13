US 290 now back open after Manor head-on crash

STAR Flight arrives on the scene of a head-on collision. (Courtesy: City of Manor)

UPDATE: Highway 290 is now back open in both directions, and the scene is clear after a head-on collision around 1:30 a.m.

Earlier script:

MANOR (KXAN) — A head-on crash requiring STAR Flight assistance has forced emergency crews to close Highway 290 in both directions in Manor.

The City of Manor posted news of the crash on its Facebook page around 2:30 a.m., saying the highway would “most likely be closed for several hours.” That would take it right up to the start of the Monday morning commute.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the head-on collision happened on U.S. 290 near FM 1100 before 2 a.m. Two people were hurt. Both were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

The second of those two was a man in his 30s. Emergency crews say he was pinned and had to be pulled from his vehicle. STAR Flight arrived on the scene and took him by helicopter to the hospital. He has critical and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The other person hurt was a man in his 50s. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

