Texas OL Connor Williams expected to play vs. West Virginia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams will play Saturday against West Virginia “barring any setbacks” according to Texas head coach Tom Herman. Williams tore his meniscus during the first half of the USC game and has missed the last eight games.

Williams has been walking for several weeks without crutches. He was a non-contact participant in practice last week. Herman expects Williams to be a full participant in full pads Tuesday at practice.

The preseason All-American, Williams, is the best and most important piece to the Longhorns offensive line and could provide a spark to a running game that ranks 95th in the country. Despite playing in only three games this season, Williams is projected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.