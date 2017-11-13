Stores that will open on Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As you get your Thanksgiving menu ready, businesses are also getting ready to make sure you come into their stores after you eat that last piece of pie.

Many stores are opting to open earlier on Thanksgiving to boost sales.

Here is a list of the stores that will be opening on Thanksgiving:

  • Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. The store will close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday
  • JCPenney will open at 2 p.m.
  • Kohl’s will open at 5 p.m.
  • Macy’s will open at 5 p.m.
  • Sears will open at 6 p.m. The store will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Target will open at 6 p.m. The store will close at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Toys R Us will open at 5 p.m. and remain open until 11 p.m. on Black Friday.
  • Walmart will open at 6 p.m. and remain open until Black Friday

 

