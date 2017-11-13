Police search for man who robbed Chase Bank on Slaughter Ln.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch in south Austin, Monday afternoon.

Officers, located at a nearby police department substation, say they were able to get to the bank quickly around 3:10 p.m.

Police say the man, described as a black male, walked into the bank at 140 W. Slaughter Ln. — just west of Interstate 35 — and handed a teller a note demanding money. He never displayed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Two customers were inside the bank at the time, but were around the corner from where the robbery was happening.

Police are working to get surveillance photos and interview bank employees, which officers say usually leads to bank robberies being solved quickly.