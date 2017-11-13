Montana police hand out turkeys instead of tickets

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Some Montana drivers got Thanksgiving turkeys instead of tickets when they were pulled over by traffic officers.

The Billings Gazette reports that officers with the Billings Police Department checked for outstanding warrants Wednesday after pulling over drivers for traffic violations.

If they found none, they issued a written warning and a frozen turkey.

Businessman Steve Gountanis bought the 20 turkeys and asked the department to distribute them in time for the holiday.

Driver Larry Riddle appreciated the surprise after he was pulled over for not signaling a turn.

Riddle’s wife died of cancer and he lives alone on a limited budget. Each year, he tries to make a holiday meal for his daughter and himself.