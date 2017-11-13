Police: Driver who jumped US 183 median killing 2 was intoxicated

Two people died in a crash on US 183 at MoPac after a driver in a Jeep jumped the median on Nov. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 41-year-old man is in jail charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after police say he crossed a center median on US 183 and slammed into two vehicles killing two people Saturday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Guy Brasted was driving his Jeep northbound on US 183 near MoPac when he lost control, drove off the freeway and crossed the cable barrier. Brasted struck a Fiat, that was headed southbound, head-on.

The driver of the Fiat, a 38-year-old woman, Nancy Latulippe, and her son, Jackson Latulippe, 14, both died at the scene. The other two passengers in the Fiat, Latulippe’s husband, 41, and their 10-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital. A third vehicle was involved but the driver in that vehicle did not sustain any major injuries.

Authorities drew Brasted’s blood at the hospital and determined he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration level of .203, which is more than two times the legal limit. ‘It was reckless of Guy Brasted to ingest alcoholic beverages before driving a motor vehicle on a public roadway,” according to the affidavit.

Brasted is also charged with one count of intoxication assault. He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

Emergency crews investigate the scene of a fatal crash in the 9500 block of Research Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Juan Salinas)
