“Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2018” will bring Texas-sized party to TV

What’s a New Year’s Eve without parties, music, a countdown and even some fireworks to finish it off?

“Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2018” will bring all of that and more into living rooms across Texas and beyond during a live broadcast as Nexstar Media Group and NBC 5/KXAS in Dallas ring in the 2018 with the hour-long special.

Broadcasting from Trinity Groves and Reunion Park in Downtown Dallas, the special will feature musical performances from local headliners Jackopierce, a central time zone countdown, and will finish off with the fireworks spectacular from Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas.

Along with being broadcast on KXAS in Dallas and Nexstar stations across Texas, Lousiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri, an extended program will be streamed live on 18 local Nexstar websites and KXAS website, nbcdfw.com starting at 10 p.m.

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with NBC 5 to host the 2018 New Year’s Eve television special and second annual AT&T Streaming Lights fireworks spectacular, live from Dallas— one of America’s greatest cities and home of the Nexstar Nation for over two decades,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. . “As one of the country’s largest broadcast television groups, Nexstar is expanding this must-see event to reach 18 additional markets across the country, bringing the live Dallas celebration into the homes of thousands of new viewers.”

Much of the televised celebration will take place at a VIP celebration at Saint Rocco’s Italian restaurant at Trinity Groves, which overlooks downtown Dallas. Former NFL player and KARK Little Rock news anchor D.J. Williams will host from the party alongside NBC 5 news anchors Kristen Dickerson and Kris Gutierrez.

Checking in regularly with the team at Saint Rocco’s will be meteorologist David Yeomans of KXAN in Austin with live reports from Reunion Tower where crews will be making final preparation for fireworks show.

NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group are the official media partners of the AT&T Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular and will broadcast the event live beginning at 11:59 p.m. CST as the Dallas city skyline lights up with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects ignited from various levels of Reunion Tower.

The event is sponsored by VisitDallas and www.visitdallas.com.

“Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2018”

Nexstar and KXAS-TV New Year’s Eve Programming Special

Sunday, December 31, 2017 | 11:30 p.m. CST – 12:30 a.m. CST

Stations and websites airing the special – check local listings or guides for channels:

