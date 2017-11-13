Kinder Joy eggs will launch at Walmart first

Related Coverage Stores that will open on Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The popular Kinder egg is finally making its U.S. appearance this holiday season.

The new item called Kinder Joy will hit Walmart shelves by Black Friday and will cost moms and dad $1.34. The Kinder Joy egg is one-half candy and the other half contains a toy.

The Kinder Surprise egg has been popular overseas and has made a name for itself with those “unboxing” videos that children are oddly obsessed with. The Kinder Surprise eggs are technically banned in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration because of the choking hazard associated with the toy being encapsulated inside a chocolate shell.

The new Kinder Joy is fully cleared for the U.S. market since it has the candy and toy in separate compartments.

The Kinder Joy will be sold exclusively at Walmart for the holiday season before expanding to other retailers.