Jury to decide sentence for man who murdered Hutto police sergeant

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — It is an emotional Monday in the Williamson County Justice Center. The state called four witnesses to testify in the sentencing of Colby Williamson. A jury convicted Williamson last week in the death of Hutto Police Sgt. Chris Kelley.

Michele Kelley, the fallen officer’s wife, was the last person to testify. She says her two children were at camp when she got the news that their father was killed. She said her daughter ran in the house saying she had the best day because she had passed her swim test.

“Immediately afterward I had to shatter her life. I brought her in the room and I had to tell her that daddy was with Jesus now,” said Michelle with tears in her eyes. The widow says she lost her best friend when Kelley was killed.

Michele says she and her two children still go to weekly counseling just to get by, but she says life without her husband is a constant struggle.

Kelley’s father, Jack Kelley, also took the stand. He talked about a picture of he and Chris together, both in their service uniforms. Jack is a Navy veteran and Kelley served in the Air Force. “He was better than me,” said Jack tearfully.

Deputy Paul Leal also testified about the day he tried to save Kelley after Williamson ran him over with Kelley’s own patrol car in June 2015. At the time, Leal was working for the Hutto Police Department, and was the first person to give Kelley CPR. Leal testified he did everything to try to save Kelley.

“I felt hopeless to stop the bleeding,” said Leal with tears in his eyes.

Cpl. Chris Vela with Hutto police said Kelley was his best friend. They met each other working for the University of Texas at Austin Police Department in 2006. Vela said he followed Kelley to Hutto PD. “At the end of the day we were friends first, co-workers second,” said Vela.

Vela describes the moment he found out that his best friend had been killed. “I walked outside that police department and fell to my knees,” said Vela.

The defense called one witness Monday, the mother of Williamson’s nearly 3-year-old son. Jennifer Herrin testified that Williamson is “such a good man” and that she’s never seen him hurt anyone.

A jury will reconvene at 1 p.m. to get instructions from Judge Rick Kennon and begin deliberations. The state is asking the jury to sentence Williamson to life in prison. Williamson faces 5 to 99 years in prison for Kelley’s death.

