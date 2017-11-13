Golf tournament raises money for Salvation Army’s Harvey relief efforts

By Published:
The Rock the Red Kettle ATX golf tournament will benefit the Salvation Army's Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (The Salvation Army)
The Rock the Red Kettle ATX golf tournament will benefit the Salvation Army's Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (The Salvation Army)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A celebrity golf tournament scheduled to start Monday morning will raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts spearheaded by the Salvation Army in Texas.

The Rock the Red Kettle ATX tournament, featuring golf and other sports pros playing alongside Texas musicians and other donors, comes more than two months after Harvey made landfall in the state, and as the Salvation Army continues its transition from emergency response to long-term recovery.

Former PGA Tour pro Joe Ogilvie is hosting the tournament a day after a fundraising concert hosted by musician Cory Morrow. Golfing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Barton Creek Country Club.

On KXAN News at 6:30, Chris Davis talks with a Dripping Springs man who went to the Houston area with his boat to help with rescue efforts, and at 7:30 on the CW, he talks with the Salvation Army’s emergency services director for Texas about what still needs to be done.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s