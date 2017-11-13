Golf tournament raises money for Salvation Army’s Harvey relief efforts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A celebrity golf tournament scheduled to start Monday morning will raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts spearheaded by the Salvation Army in Texas.

The Rock the Red Kettle ATX tournament, featuring golf and other sports pros playing alongside Texas musicians and other donors, comes more than two months after Harvey made landfall in the state, and as the Salvation Army continues its transition from emergency response to long-term recovery.

Former PGA Tour pro Joe Ogilvie is hosting the tournament a day after a fundraising concert hosted by musician Cory Morrow. Golfing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Barton Creek Country Club.

On KXAN News at 6:30, Chris Davis talks with a Dripping Springs man who went to the Houston area with his boat to help with rescue efforts, and at 7:30 on the CW, he talks with the Salvation Army’s emergency services director for Texas about what still needs to be done.