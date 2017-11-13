Dog and cat lobby to target opponents of tethering bill in upcoming elections

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first-ever political action committee (PAC) for Texas animals is gearing up to donate money to their allies and spend money against their opponents. The Texas Human Legislative Network PAC launched over the weekend in response to the failure of an anti-tethering bill this legislative session.

Senate Bill 1090 by State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville, and State Rep. Sarah Davis, R-West University Place, would have strengthened state law against owners who chain their dogs outside. The proposed law hoped to ensure that if an animal is chained outside, they have access to shelter, food, water and their safety is not in jeopardy.

The executive director of the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN), Laura Donahue, wrote in an op-ed in the Texas Tribune, “as we look ahead to the 2019 Legislature, we are organizing to support the pro-animal lawmakers we hope to re-elect, and to fund the opponents of those lawmakers whose seem determined to force the continued suffering of chained-up dogs in Texas.”

A spokesperson for THLN tells KXAN they’ll be supporting the opponents of Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford; Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock; Rep. Cecil Bell, R-Magnolia and Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington.

KXAN has reached out to the offices of the four lawmakers to respond to THLN and have not yet heard back.

Find out why this became such a hot-button political issue as lawmakers wound down their 2017 legislative session on KXAN News at 6 p.m.