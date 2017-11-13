Capital Metro starts riding new MoPac Express Lanes

Related Coverage Morning rush hour tests new southbound MoPac Express Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro will start putting buses on the new MoPac Express Lanes Monday morning. The first route is MetroExpress 980. It serves commuters in Round Rock heading south towards downtown. It makes stops at the Century Park transit center, Lavaca and 17th St., ending at Dean Keeton and Speedway

Two daily roundtrips will leave from Round Rock and 11 from the other locations.

Capital Metro decided to wait until two weeks after the opening of all of the southbound express lanes before putting buses on the new road. They wanted to make sure commuters understood the new entrance and exits.

Starting in January of 2018 — Cap Metro will add more trips on the express lanes with their MetroExpress buses.

The express lanes were built with public transportation in mind and the buses are able to use the lanes without having to pay a fee.

“We built Express Lanes on MoPac to move more people through the region, and we are thrilled that the addition of the MetroExpress routes will help that to become a reality,” said Jeff Dailey, deputy executive director of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

