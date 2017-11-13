Austin ISD schools with Confederate ties to be renamed by August

By Published:
(Jackie Vega/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District says it will change the names of all the schools in the district with ties to the Confederacy, with a goal of finalizing new names by next August. The cost to make the switch is estimated to be more than $322,000.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz is set to present during a discussion on the school name changes Monday night at the AISD board work session. District policy states that a name should be removed from facilities if it is “not in compliance with the District’s core beliefs and values.”

There are five schools or facilities that are named for those with ties to the Confederacy:

In March 2016, AISD voted to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School to Russell Lee Elementary School.

The AISD administration has met with principals and other stakeholders about the school names. It says it costs about $13,800 to change the name of an elementary school and about $77,000 to change the name of a secondary school. Those costs include changing signs and banners, gym floors, uniforms and stationery, among other expenses.

The AISD board must approve all school name changes.

