Austin delays naming city manager candidates after one drops out

By Published:
Lady Bird Lake and the downtown Austin skyline (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Lady Bird Lake and the downtown Austin skyline (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the candidates for Austin’s new city manager has withdrawn, prompting a delay in the decision for who will help run the day-to-day functions of the city.

The city manager position in Austin has been empty for more than a year, meaning Austin has not been able to fill nine vacant department head positions, including chief of police. City officials told KXAN at the end of October as they started interviewing between six and nine candidates that they expected to fill the city manager role by the end of the year.

Following a lawsuit meant to have the city release the names of those it was considering, it said last week it would name the candidates no later than Monday. Now, it expects to release them sometime later this month because someone dropped out of the running. In a post on the City Council website, Mayor Steve Adler wrote that the search firm recommended council spend one or two weeks reviewing other potential candidates “to ensure that we have the finest and most diverse candidate pool.”

“Our search firm reiterates that we should be honored to have a very impressive group of candidates for the position of City Manager because this speaks well of the high esteem in which the City of Austin is held,” wrote Adler.

A city spokesman confirmed at the end of October that interim city manager Elaine Hart told council she would not apply for the job and will resume her previous role as Chief Financial Officer once this position is filled.

A KXAN report from July showed other major cities that hired city managers in the last five years have been able to do it in less time than Austin:

  • Charlotte, North Carolina: 8 months, 23 days
  • Fort Worth: 8 months, 4 days
  • Dallas: 6 months, 15 days
  • San Jose, California: 5 months, 21 days
  • Phoenix, Arizona: 5 months, 19 days

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s