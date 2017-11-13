Austin delays naming city manager candidates after one drops out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the candidates for Austin’s new city manager has withdrawn, prompting a delay in the decision for who will help run the day-to-day functions of the city.

The city manager position in Austin has been empty for more than a year, meaning Austin has not been able to fill nine vacant department head positions, including chief of police. City officials told KXAN at the end of October as they started interviewing between six and nine candidates that they expected to fill the city manager role by the end of the year.

Following a lawsuit meant to have the city release the names of those it was considering, it said last week it would name the candidates no later than Monday. Now, it expects to release them sometime later this month because someone dropped out of the running. In a post on the City Council website, Mayor Steve Adler wrote that the search firm recommended council spend one or two weeks reviewing other potential candidates “to ensure that we have the finest and most diverse candidate pool.”

“Our search firm reiterates that we should be honored to have a very impressive group of candidates for the position of City Manager because this speaks well of the high esteem in which the City of Austin is held,” wrote Adler.

A city spokesman confirmed at the end of October that interim city manager Elaine Hart told council she would not apply for the job and will resume her previous role as Chief Financial Officer once this position is filled.

A KXAN report from July showed other major cities that hired city managers in the last five years have been able to do it in less time than Austin:

Charlotte, North Carolina: 8 months, 23 days

Fort Worth: 8 months, 4 days

Dallas: 6 months, 15 days

San Jose, California: 5 months, 21 days

Phoenix, Arizona: 5 months, 19 days