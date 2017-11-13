Amber Alert: 3-year-old boy abducted in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 3-year-old boy abducted by unknown suspects Monday.

The child, Josue Gonzalez, is believed to be in grave or immediate danger by police. He is described as weighing 32 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a pink/red shirt with a gray collar, cut-off jean shorts and blue and brown Sperry shoes.

Police say the suspect is driving a green 1998 Ford Mustang with Texas license plate number DD2P676, with a ripped black convertible top with front left damage, the right tail light out, back glass falling out and a portable gas tank visible.

According to San Antonio police, the boy was last seen in the backseat of a stolen vehicle near Jean Street and South Brazos Street, about a mile southwest of downtown. San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI reports the child’s mother drove to Reyes Unlimited, a cell phone supplier, to pick up her boyfriend. When she returned, her vehicle was missing with her 3-year-old sleeping inside.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Editor’s Note: The Department of Public Safety has sent out a correction that the child’s name is spelled Josue Gonzalez, not Jose.