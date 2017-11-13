911 call involving a gun leads to SWAT situation in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are working a SWAT situation in south Austin Monday morning.

The situation is unfolding at an apartment complex at 2301 Durwood St., which is off West Oltorf Street. The initial call came in just before 8 a.m. as a “gun urgent.”

Austin police say when they arrived at the scene, they determined a man and woman were involved in the disturbance. The woman came out of the apartment unit without incident, but the man refused to come out.

Due to the nature of the call and the possibility of a weapon involved, police called SWAT to assist with the barricaded man. “These situations are always inherently dangerous – it can change within minutes,” Sr. Officer Destiny Wilson says.

People living in the nearby units have been evacuated for the time being. West Oltorf Street at Durwood Street is also closed to vehicle traffic.

