WATCH: Suspects rob Dripping Springs jewelry store

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help them identify two men who they said robbed a jewelry store.

The suspects entered Vik’s Jewelers on East Highway 290 at about 11:30 a.m., Saturday, the HCSO said. They pulled out handguns and ordered two employees to raise their hands. One suspect tried to break the glass on a jewelry display. When that didn’t work, the second suspect fired his gun to break the glass case.

After stealing the jewelry, both men fled the scene in a dark green or gray Nissan vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was injured during the robbery.

The HCSO released descriptions of both men.

They described the first suspect as a black male with a light complexion. The suspect is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. During the robbery, he wore light colored jeans, a black sweatshirt, a tan baseball hat and sunglasses.

The second suspect is a black male with a dark complexion and facial hair. He’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. During the robbery, he wore blue jeans, a black jacket with a white stripe on the sleeves, a camouflage hat and a construction worker style vest.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896. Officials are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of these suspects.