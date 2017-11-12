UT System leads search for solution in nationwide ‘physician burnout’ crisis

(AUSTIN) KXAN — The University of Texas System has been working with all of its institutions, looking to roll out potential solutions this spring for what they’ve called the physician burnout “crisis.”

As doctors in Texas and across the nation face increasing rates of burnout, the UT System is looking at ways to keep doctors in the profession. In May, the system announced an initiative to increase physician wellness. And in September, the system hosted a symposium with medical professionals talking about how to address the problem.

“I think it would be dishonest for any practicing physician to say they haven’t been through times where they had the symptoms that are now described as burnout — throughout their training, into medical school, during residency and definitely into practice, also,” said Dr. Jonathan Cheng, an associate professor of plastic surgery at UT Southwestern and chair of the UT System Faculty Advisory Council.

Cheng explained that this initiative targeting burnout started because of concerns raised by UT System faculty on the advisory council and from the campuses. He explained that it is becoming increasingly difficult for medical professionals to balance teaching, research and taking care of patients.

According to a 2016 American Medical Association report, in just over three years, physicians reported a nearly 9 percent increase in burnout rates. This study of 6,880 physicians found that compared to the general population, physicians in 2014 worked a median of 10 hours more than the general population. Physicians also showed higher rates of emotional exhaustion (43.2 percent compared to 24.8 percent) and overall burnout (48.8 percent compared to 28.4 percent).

The UT system employs thousands of physicians and is responsible for educating approximately two-thirds of Texas’ health care professionals annually. The system is also home to three of the country’s National Cancer Institutes. The system runs six health institutions: The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler.

The UT system now has a total of six medical schools, UT Health in Houston, UT Medical Branch in Galveston, UT Health Science Center at San Antonio, UT Southwestern, Dell Medical School in Austin, and the UT Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine.

On KXAN News tonight at 9 & 10, Alyssa Goard talks to UT System medical leaders about how they plan to address this problem and how this approach could shape healthcare nationwide.