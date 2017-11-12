Overcoming trauma after mass shootings, national devastations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From devastating storms to the shootings in Las Vegas and most recently Sutherland Springs, it’s been a year marked with tragedy.

With all of the bad — it can be hard to focus on the positive. Psychiatrist Kim Kjome joins us this morning to offer us some practical advice about dealing with traumatic events. She says one way to keep perspective is understanding that deadly attacks are a rarity and that there are many more positive things than negative. She says it is important to remember the positives and talk to a mental health professional if the fear or anxiety becomes overwhelming.

Kjome says after the 9/11 attack, studies showed that some people experienced anxiety about going into public places. She says this happens after deadly attacks in public spaces but staying away from public places is not the answer. Dr. Kjome suggests that people keep their routines as much as possible in order to create a sense of normalcy.

For those who know someone affected by tragedy and has been more closely affected, Dr. Kjome says helping others by volunteering in your community can give a sense of fulfillment and even help mitigate the feelings of helplessness.

Seton psychiatrists and psychologists are available through the Seton Mind Institute for more information about overcoming trauma.