SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Union Pacific is investigating an incident where one of their trains hit a man, early Sunday morning.

A Union Pacific spokesperson said around 2 a.m., a southbound train struck a man near Cheatham Street which is north of IH-35 and east of S. Guadalupe Street in San Marcos.

The victim was transported to South Austin Hospital with severe injuries.

Early investigations say the man was sitting on the tracks before he was hit. The investigation is still on-going.