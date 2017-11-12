Group hosting benefit concert to help local veterans

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A local blues music concert will raise money to help local veterans.

The festival is called Red, White and Blues 512. The show will take place at Stubb’s Amphitheater from 4 – 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Anyone can see the show for free, but tickets are limited. There’s also a paid VIP Lounge that offers free drinks, a buffet and access to a special viewing deck to watch the performances.

This year’s line-up includes local artists like Nakia and the Blues Grifters, Shinyribs, Carolyn Wonderland and Mingo Fishtrap.

All proceeds will be donated to multiple non-profits that help homeless veterans. These organizations provide therapy to soldiers with PTSD, offer employment training and stock food banks for those who need day to day support.

Last year, the Red, White and Blues 512 concert raised $125,000 for five non-profits across Austin.

