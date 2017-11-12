Gov. Abbott declares Day of Prayer for Sutherland Springs shooting victims

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation making Sunday Nov. 12th a day of prayer in Texas following the deadly mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The proclamation encourages all Texans to join in a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. to honor and remember the lives of those who have been lost.

“In times of tragedy, we often see the very best of Texas,” the governor said. “We must remain strong and resilient, and lean on the support and care of our helping communities in this dark time.”

The governor signed the proclamation Thursday at a community prayer gathering in Floresville, Texas.