Gov. Abbott declares Day of Prayer for Sutherland Springs shooting victims

A woman visits a makeshift memorial along the highway for the victims of the church shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation making Sunday Nov. 12th a day of prayer in Texas following the deadly mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The proclamation encourages all Texans to join in a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. to honor and remember the lives of those who have been lost.

“In times of tragedy, we often see the very best of Texas,” the governor said.  “We must remain strong and resilient, and lean on the support and care of our helping communities in this dark time.”

The governor signed the proclamation Thursday at a community prayer gathering in Floresville, Texas.

