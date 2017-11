AUSTIN (KXAN) – Firefighters battled a blaze at a barn in south Austin Sunday afternoon, said the Austin Fire Department.

They responded to reports of the fire at about 2:53 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Dittmar Road east of Manchaca Road.

AFD said the 2,000-square-foot barn was heavily involved when they arrived.

KXAN has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.