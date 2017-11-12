Austin Fire investigating North Austin garage fire

By Published:
Austin Fire Department are investigating the cause of an early morning garage fire. (Photo courtesy of Austin Fire Department)
Austin Fire Department are investigating the cause of an early morning garage fire. (Photo courtesy of Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is investigating an early morning garage fire in North Austin, Sunday.

Austin Fire said they were called to the scene at 5:24 a.m. They said the fire was in the garage of a single family home on Swearingen Drive just north of W. Braker Lane and east of Metric Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 5:45 a.m. with damage confined to the garage. Austin Fire said the four people living in the home are all safe and can continue to live in the home.

They said there were no injuries.

 

