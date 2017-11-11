Sheriff’s office seizes 41 gambling machines in illegal gambling bust

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office seized 41 Eight-Liner gambling machines and busted two people who they said are responsible for running an illegal gambling operation out of a home in Del Valle.

Police said that after following information from a confidential informant, they located the illegal operation on Thursday. They said when when they arrived at the home, they interviewed 21 people and two employees — 46-year-old Hilaria Moreno Cornejo and 35-year-old Angelica Isabel Moreno-Sepulveda.

According to an arrest affidavit, the women managed the front door, sign-in sheets and paying out credits and winnings.

Police said while searching the home they found Eight-Liner gambling machines containing an unknown amount of money.

While casino gaming in Texas is illegal, owning and operating an Eight-Liner is not illegal.

Police charged both women with Gambling Promotion, a Class A Misdemeanor.

As of Saturday, Moreno-Sepulveda was still in Travis County Jail and Cornejo was not, according to online jail records.

